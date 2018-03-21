Prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case sent on 14-days judicial remand

KOHAT: A local court on Wednesday sent the prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case, Mujahidullah Afridi, to jail on 14-days judicial remand.

In his statement, during the hearing, Afridi maintained that he did not murder the medical student.

Earlier, Mujahid Afridi was taken into custody on March 10, from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad, by a special team of the Kohat police.

A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also present at the airport at the time of the detainment.

Afridi was extradited to Pakistan following his arrest by the Interpol in Sharjah. He is said to be the son of a nephew of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district leader in Kohat.

Mujahid was arrested in Sharjah by the authorities concerned on the request of KP police. The accused, who was already married and had a business in the UAE, managed to escape to Saudi Arabia on the day of the incident from the Islamabad airport using an Umrah visa.

Allegedly, he targeted Asma Rani after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Asma was a medical student studying in Abbottabad. The tragic incident took place while she was visiting her home in Kohat. In her dying declaration, she had accused Afridi and his brother of attacking her.