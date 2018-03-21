President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Defence Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir Hussain, Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch (Retd), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, senior officers of the armed forces and high ranking civil and military officials attended the coveted investiture ceremony.

Later on, during a meeting with the air chief, the president congratulated him on assumption of the command of the PAF and expressed his best wishes for a successful tenure.