PM stresses need for promoting education with basic moral values

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday stressed the need for promotion of education along with inculcation of basic moral values while maintaining balance between the two.

Decisions based upon morality and basic values had permanence, boosting morale of a government and thus leading to its success, he said while addressing a conference organised by a private school system at the Prime Minister’ Office.

The prime minister said that observance of moral values opened the door for the political success; therefore, they were taking democratic and political decisions in the light of moral codes.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb also attended the event.

Prime Minister Abbasi, while underlining the importance of holding such conferences, said that spread of education based upon basic principles was the need of the hour. Though it was difficult to make decisions based upon values, it would entail permanence with long term objectives and achievements, he added.

The prime minister observed that though such long term decisions were not always popular yet they still had durability.

He also urged the teaching community and parents to play their due role for the promotion of social values and stressed upon keeping a balance between education and morality.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the City School Network and the Prime Minister’s Office under the Prime Minister’s Youth Contact Programme for the promotion of education. Federal Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani and City School Chief Operating Officer Shahzad Khan signed the document.

Earlier, City School Network Chairman Dr Farzana Feroz addressed the gathering and stressed upon imparting quality education to children with inculcation of basic ethical values.

She said that her institution had been providing ideal education in different disciplines.

Renowned educationists Dr Hurrina Jatoi, Dr Irfan Haider and Saira Naseem also spoke on the occasion. During the conference, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Mussadik Malik, Punjab Higher Education Commission Director General (DG) Shahid Saroha, Canada Spirit of Math representative Kim Langen and journalist Hamid Mir took part in the panel discussion and highlighted the significance of basic values with regard to the promotion of education, while recounting their personal experiences.