Pentagon rules out hot pursuit of terrorists into Pakistan: report

WASHINGTON: There are no plans for the United States (US) forces in Afghanistan to cross the international border in chasing the Taliban or other terrorist groups conducting attacks inside Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Monday, as reported by Pajhwok Afghan News.

“To be clear, US military authorities are within the borders of Afghanistan only. We have no authority to go into Pakistan. If there is a way to get that authority, but that would certainly be the exception and not the norm,” a spokesperson for the Department of Defense said.

Lt Col Mike Andrews said, “Say, for example, we have troops in contact and then the Taliban forces go across the border. They are clearly inside Pakistan then. There’s no change with regards to respecting the territorial sovereignty of Pakistan.”

He reiterated they would not be going into Pakistan — there could be exceptions to that. It was not going to be normal day-to-day operational rules of engagement that US commanders on the ground knew, the spokesperson added.

“If the Taliban reside in Pakistan and we are able to provide safety and support and to help secure districts and provinces within Afghanistan, I think that is a tradeoff that we’re willing to make. Because it’s not necessarily about these people over in Pakistan, it is about the Afghan people,” Andrews said.

Getting back the provinces that the Taliban claimed or contested would be the focus of the Afghan forces this year, he said, adding there was enough work to be done inside Afghanistan to reduce their influence and to provide more security and stability to Afghans.