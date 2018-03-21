Pakistan to benefit from infrastructure being constructed under CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan and Central Asian Republics would benefit from the platform and infrastructure being constructed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) according to Radio Pakistan.

While addressing a seminar titled “Pakistan – A Land of Opportunities for Central Asian Republics”, the minister said two more corridors would also be completed during the next few years based on CPEC connecting Pakistan, China and Central Asia. One corridor would link Peshawar with Kabul and Tajikistan and the other will connect Quetta with Herat and Turkmenistan.

He said these corridors would not only provide connectivity to Central Asia but also extend it to the Russian Federation.