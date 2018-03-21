Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the suicide attack in Kabul in which at least 26 people were killed.

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a Shi’ite shrine in Kabul, killing at least 26 people and wounding 18, officials said, as the Afghan capital celebrated the Nawruz.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the country expressed deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“We are grieved at the loss of precious and innocent lives in this brutal attack of terrorism,” the statement went on to add.

Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism.