Pakistan advises India to stop making war-like atmosphere

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has advised the Indian leadership to end ‘constant blustering and stop making a war-like atmosphere’.“Pakistan wants peace with India but any foolhardy act would only get a befitting response,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

According to media reports, Pakistan conveyed India through diplomatic channels to avoid further escalation.

The statement comes in the background of recent escalation between Pakistan and India emerging from the unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) by India that killed several Pakistani civilians.

Recently, Pakistani diplomatic staff in India had also reported incidents of harassment of officials as well as their families, after which an official explanation from the Indian High Commission in India was sought. Also, Pakistani High Commissioner in India was also temporarily called back until improvement in the situation.

Earlier, Pakistan had also boycotted a World Trade Organisation meeting in India to record a protest against India’s hostility.