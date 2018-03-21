Official says social media poses a new challenge for anti-polio drive: report

ISLAMABAD: Despite the improvement in the country regarding the reduction of polio cases, social media is posing a new threat to the anti-polio vaccination drive, reported a local English newspaper.

While talking to the media, National Coordinator for Polio Eradication Dr Rana Safdar said that whenever the time comes for an anti-polio drive, a campaign is started on social media which increased the resistance against polio vaccination by the people.

“We have contacted Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and expect that things will improve but WhatsApp is still a huge challenge for us,” Safdar added.