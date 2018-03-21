NRO or ‘No Exit’: What will the Sharif family get this time?

ISLAMABAD: Another NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) -like deal looks to be in the offing for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family amid reports that the old fox and his ‘talented’ daughter are set to travel abroad apparently to see the ailing former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz in London.

The past week has brought some breakthroughs for the ruling family after Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif reportedly held back-to-back, two clandestine meetings with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the situation.

Though the army’s Chief Spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has contradicted the reports about the recent meetings between the junior Sharif and the army chief, the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz) did not do so which lend a semblance of legitimacy to the reports. Moreover, the ever-active media cells and social media cells being run by the ruling family members also did not deny that these meetings took place.

As a shock for PML-N loyalists, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam have also changed their tone and tenor since the past week as both have restrained their unstoppable criticism of the state institutions including the armed forces and the judiciary which continued in the past eight months without any break.

In an apparent thaw between the state institutions and the ruling family, Mian Nawaz Sharif has been dodging media queries about the graft cases against him and has been avoiding making any direct references to the judiciary and the military in his chats with journalists. The sudden change of heart on part of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam coupled by successive meetings between the army chief and junior Sharif shows a glimpse of what’s happening behind the curtains.

Moreover, news coming from London suggests that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would soon depart for the city to meet Kulsoom Nawaz as her health has deteriorated recently. This provides an opportunity to senior Sharif and his aggressive daughter to take a break from the political stage and allow Shehbaz Sharif a deal with the establishment for good.

While no PML-N leader agreed to comment on the developing situation, a senior PML-N leader commenting on the situation said that it was surprising to see the change of tone by a hard-hitting Nawaz Sharif as well as an ever-aggressive Maryam Nawaz at a time when the cases against the ruling family are entering a critical stage of consolidation.

“No one in the party frankly knows what is cooking up but one thing we know is that Shehbaz Sharif has held two successive meetings with the army chief and one detailed and hours-long meeting with Nawaz Sharif. Later, Shehbaz left for London without taking anyone else into confidence about what was being discussed between the ruling family and the army chief. This could be the court cases or the affairs of the caretaker government or upcoming general elections or anything else but what we know for sure is that some serious proposals are being discussed and the cat would be out of the bag sooner than later,” he said.

Asked to comment on the shift in speeches of the Sharif family, the PML-N leader said that there has been a conscious effort to avoid criticism of state institutions and that the focus has now shifted to the opposition parties – a strategy advocated by Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar for almost a year.

“This proves that Shehbaz Sharif’s magic has worked and Nawaz Sharif and Maryam are up for a deal,” he said.

The senior leader was of the view that the ailment of Kulsoom Nawaz is a blessing in disguise for Sharif who may leave for London along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz allowing Shehbaz Sharif to cut another NRO-type deal for him in his absence. This may well aid the country towards smooth functioning in the run-up to the upcoming general elections, facilitating a calm transition within the ruling family to allow Shehbaz Sharif to strike a deal with the state institutions seeking a safe exit for the Sharif family.

However, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed says the fate of Sharifs has been sealed and this time around they would fail to reach an agreement.

“Whatever they do, they can’t get another NRO this time around. Mark my words, their time is over,” said the veteran politician who is considered to be very close to the general headquarters (GHQ) and a furious critic of the Sharif family.

Rasheed, however, stopped short of denying reports of the meetings between Shehbaz Sharif and the army chief, explaining that “Whatever they do, they will not get a deal from the army this time around.”

Asked to comment on the recent and sudden change in tone by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Shaikh Rasheed said that everyone devises a strategy according to his/her plan.

“Whatever they do or try will fail and things would not change. It could only be a surrender by Sharif because it is already too little, too late,” he concluded.