No headway: ECP, parliament still strict on their stance on delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The parliament and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were still strict on their stance on the new delimitation of constituencies.

The National Assembly (NA) Special Committee on Delimitation of Constituencies rejected the objections of ECP and continued its proceeding.

On the other hand, ECP made it clear that there was no status of any parliamentary committee or working group.

The meeting of the committee was held on Wednesday at Parliament House. During the meeting committee members expressed concerns over the new delimitation of constituencies and stated that the new delimitation of constituencies were not formulated under election act and rules.

The federal minister for privatisation said that committee would first finalise its work and present it to the parliament.

During the meeting ECP officials briefed the committee regarding new delimitation of constituencies and made it clear that it was the duty of ECP to look into the matter. However, committee members stated that ECP was duty bound to answer the committee’s questions.

In its earlier meeting, the committee had rejected all ECP’s apprehensions and reservations on the parliamentary body and made it clear that the parliament might bring in legislation or subordinate legislation.