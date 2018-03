MUZZAFARABAD: Nine people were dead while six others got injured on Wednesday after their jeep fell in a ditch in Jhelum Valley in Azad Kashmir.

The rescue sources stated that they were on their way to Chikothi when the vehicle slipped near Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier this year in February, five people including an infant died when their jeep fell into a ditch on a narrow hilly road near Muzaffarabad.