Navy lead Inter Services Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Navy has so far accumulated ten gold medals to lead the table in “Inter Services Shooting Championship” underway at the Pakistan Navy Shooting Range.

The championship started on March 17 and is scheduled to conclude on March 23 – Pakistan Day.

Navy shooters have also won nine silver and three bronze medals.

Army is closely following their host Navy on the medals’ table with nine gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals. Meanwhile, Air Force is trailing far behind both with just one silver and bronze medal.