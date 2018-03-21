Ministries of CADD, HR not ready to take up NCPWD bill

ISLAMABAD: The Ministries of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and Human Rights (HR) are not ready to take up ‘The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Bill (NCPWD), 2018’, and are throwing the issue in each other’s domain.

The bill moved by Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan was mainly focused on a national policy for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities (PWDs), review the available facilities and ensure implementation of the said policy.

Chairing the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Human Rights meeting, MNA Baber Nawaz Khan had proposed to send the bill to the committee of CADD as the subject of PWDs was currently entertained by it.

In response, the Ministry of CADD’s joint secretary informed the committee that they were dealing only with the provision of facilities while the protection of rights was the subject of the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR).

MOHR General Coordination Director Muhammad Hassan Mangi informed the members that the bill was not addressing the issue of rights and it also had many flaws.

An official of the Ministry of Law and Justice further clarified, “When a bill is introduced in the assembly, it is identified according to the ‘Rules of Business’ and the issue of PWDs fall under CADD.

The committee chairperson directed to send the proposal back to the lower house of the parliament, adding that they would discuss it if referred back to them.

The committee also took strong notice on Peshawar Electricity Supply Company’s (PESCO) inability to facilitate the affectees of Tarbela and Mangla Dams by ignoring their recommendations.

The members decided to refer the matter to the privilege committee against PESCO chief and the officials who attended the meeting, while also sending a letter to the minister for power in this connection.

Briefing the committee on the warm welcome given to the culprits of Mashal Khan murder case after their bail at Rashakai interchange and their open hate speech made on the occasion, Mardan District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Mian Saeed said that 61 persons were identified in the case among which 85 per cent were arrested.

He stated that one main accused was granted death sentence, five got life imprisonment while 25 were sentenced to four years imprisonment. The 25 culprits were granted a bail after filing an appeal in the high court, saying they have spent sufficient time (10 months) in jail and should be granted a bail.

The DPO further informed that they have also pleaded in the court against the bail and short sentence given to the culprits in the murder case.

The committee members also called for taking steps for checking the increasing trend of intolerance and impatience in the society which would otherwise negatively impact the social fabric.

They also stated that universities were responsible for building the thinking process of students, adding that it was the duty of the faculty members to properly address the queries of students, besides keeping a strong eye on their activities.

The committee called Mardan University administration, Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman, all HEC secretaries, chief secretaries from all the provinces, officials of MOHR, and the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) officials in the next meeting to find a long-term solution to the existing problems.