KARACHI: A man committed suicide at his home in Manzoor Colony area of the metropolis in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, a 35-year-old man, Kashif, son of Hamid, hanged himself to death over some domestic dispute at his home near Awami Chowk in Manzoor Colony.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities.