LHC disqualifies MPA Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disqualified Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Punjab Assembly Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi.

The court announced the verdict on the petition filed by Muzaffar Abbas calling of Jhangvi’s alleged involvement in a number of cases.

Jhangvi, son of Haq Nawaz Jhangvi, founder of banned organisation Jesh-e-Mohammad, won the provincial assembly seat from Jhung PP-78 in 2016.

The petitioner contended that lawmaker is involved in six different cases hence he is not eligible to be a member of the provincial assembly. Name of a militant outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi was also named after Masroor’s father, the petition stated.

Further, Jhangvi is also included in a list of people, suspected of having ties with militants, under Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 2017.