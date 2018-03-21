Landmine blast in Chaghi kills two

QUETTA: Two people were killed in a landmine blast near the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan’s Chaghi district on Wednesday.

The explosion took place when a vehicle hit a landmine planted on the roadside near the Iranian border, killing a man and a woman, Levies officials said.

The vehicle was destroyed in the blast and both of them died on the spot.

Levies and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel reached the site of the blast and an investigation into the incident was started.

The victims belonged to a native tribe in the area. Later the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.