Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui used to send marriage proposals to young girls: Irum Azeem Farooque

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) member Irum Azeem Farooque in a video message on social media has claimed that convener MQM-Pakistan Bahadurabad faction Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, would send marriage proposals to young girls while he was in the United States.

Lashing out at Siddiqui, Irum Azeem Farooque stated that the Bahadurabad faction’s convener used inappropriate words against women while addressing the supporters during party’s 34th foundation day

“You said that mahjabeens [women] won’t get tickets …I just want to let you know that people like me will not return to your party,” she remarked, adding: “Your [Siddiqui’s] politics is coming to an end. You should be cautious before using such words. What a shame.”

Farooque then targeted MQM leader Amir Khan and called him a ‘hypocrite’ and ‘mafia don’.

She remarked that Khan rushed to Siddiqui’s aid after his harsh words against women and clarified that the remarks were targeting Irum Azeem Farooque.

She further shared that she will reveal what grudge Khan has against her. “When Amir rejoined the party, I did not know him. However, he would make efforts to speak to me…. he would stare at me. I even filed a complaint against him with Haider Abbas.”

Addressing Amir, she said: “I have suffered through all of this silently but not anymore.

“You all are engaging in character assassination because you have nothing else to do. I think this party will also be banned due to some people,” she added. “You should all be ashamed of yourselves.”

In her video message,Irum Azeem Farooque also remarked that the two factions of the political party, Bahadurabad and PIB, can never become one.