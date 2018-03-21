JI to back PTI candidate for Senate Opp leader

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation led by Senator Azam Swati on Wednesday met with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to seek their support for the vacant position of leader of opposition in the Senate.

The JI chief has since announced his party’s support to PTI’s candidate.

The PTI delegation welcomed this decision.

The PTI has stepped up its efforts, though belated, to woo the opposition members. It claims to have held meetings with the representatives of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), senators from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) as well as the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to seek their support.

On Monday, the PTI challenged the nomination of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sherry Rehman for the post of opposition leader as it accuses the latter of contravening the rules and procedures of the Senate.

In a letter to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, PTI Senator Azam Swati maintained that the list submitted by the PPP was in violation of the rules set by the upper house.

Pointing out the ‘anomalies’ in her list, Swati argued that the independents should first declare whether they wish to be a part of the treasury or opposition benches, following which they should be allowed to support a candidate for the leader of the opposition.

Last week, Sherry had submitted her nomination papers bearing signatures of at least 34 senators from various opposition parties, including independents, except the PTI and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), in her support.