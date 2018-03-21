Indian police name Kangana Ranaut in Call Detail Record scam

Indian actress, Kangna Ranaut has been named in ongoing Call Detail Record (CDR) scam, reported Indian entertainment media outlet Zoom.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Nawazudin Siddique and his wife were also investigated by the police in the same case. Furthermore, Jackie Shroff’s wife, Ayesha was also named in the scam and police has started preparations to probe her.

According to reports, Maharashtra’s Thane Crime Branch of Indian police, responsible for investigating the Call Detail Record (CDR) scam in Bollywood, said on March 21 that Indian actress Kangana Ranaut had shared her alleged ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s number with Rizwan Siddiqui in 2016.

Siddiqui was representing Kangana at the court during her legal dispute with Hrithik. Rizwan Siddiqui is a Mumbai-based lawyer and was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Thane police last week for having ordered the illegal procurement of the CDR of actor Nawazuddin’s Siddiqui’s wife.

“Thane Crime Branch investigation has revealed that Kangana Ranaut had shared Hrithik Roshan’s mobile number and shared it with the accused ADV Rizwan Siddiqui in 2016, the reason for that is not known yet, a probe is on,” Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Crime, Thane Police, said.

Kangana Ranaut, however, lashed out at the cop, saying that Abhishek Trimukhe should conduct a proper investigation before making assumptions.

“When we respond to a notice, we give all details to the lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law & make statements based on that assumption and defame an artist is super lame on Abhishek Trimukhe’s part.

A proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions,” Kangana said.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, co-stars of Kites and Krrish 3, conducted a very public feud all of 2015 when she hinted at the 44-year-old actor being her “ex-boyfriend” in an interview where she said that she fails to understand “why exes do silly things to get your attention.” Kangana filed a legal complaint against Hrithik for “misusing” the confidential emails and photographs of the time when they were together. Hrithik, in fact, had filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell, claiming an imposter had been e-mailing Kangana from a fake email ID, pretending to be him.

The fire had died down though, but resurfaced in 2017, after Kangana, while promoting her September film Simran, told a news channel that she demands a public apology from Hrithik and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. She also claimed that Hrithik is ‘running away’ from a meeting which Rakesh Roshan had apparently fixed between Hrithik and her.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil and his upcoming project is Super 30.