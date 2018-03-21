Human resource vital for sustainable development: Hamza

LAHORE: Central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Member National Assembly (MNA) Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said that human resource and youth development sectors were vital for sustainable development.

The PML-N leader stated this while talking to Department for International Development (DFID) Pakistan Director Joanna Reid who called on him at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat. Matters of mutual interests and ongoing projects were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking at the occasion, Hamza further said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a number of steps for equal development in the society.

Hamza told that revolutionary changes had been brought in the education sector, which would help in providing education to the maximum number of students.

During the meeting, municipal services and other sectors also came under discussion where further cooperation would be possible.

DFID Pakistan Director Joanna Reid said that positive signs of the Punjab chief minister’s policies could be witnessed and the organisation admired his vision.

She also briefed Hamza on the developmental projects launched with the cooperation of the DFID and assured all-out cooperation in future.

DFID Punjab Representative Ruth Graham was also present during the meeting.