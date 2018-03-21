Hindu community members request security for religious festival

KARACHI: Hindu community members have requested the authorities to provide security for a procession from the Ram Dev Pir temple to celebrate the anniversary of Sita Mata on Thursday, a local media outlet reported.

The procession will end with a pooja at the Sita Mata temple, Zoological gardens after passing through Verley Road, Kayani Shaheed Road and Hussain Shah Road. The procession will stop at the Mari Mata temple in Doli Khata for quick prayers as well.

Karachi’s mayor has been requested to ensure the provision of clean roads for the event and for K-Electric to provide proper lighting along the route.