Egypt’s grand mufti endorses Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative

ISLAMABAD: Egypt’s Grand Mufti Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam on Wednesday vehemently endorsed ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’, the national narrative of Pakistan against extremism and terrorism, saying that declaring anyone an infidel was against the teachings of Islam.

Addressing a round table discussion on ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan; A National Narrative to Counter Terrorism,’ he said that consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative was the part of collective efforts against terrorism and extremism which were common foes of both countries.

He said that extremism if spread in society unchecked, would definitely lead to enhanced terrorism in the country.

He said that he had read the Arabic translation of Paighan-e-Pakistan, comprising of a joint declaration and a unanimous fatwa reflecting the collective message of the state of Pakistan. He said that issuing decrees was not the job of terrorists sitting in caves. Only competent researchers, ulema, mutfis and scholars with vast knowledge of Quran, Hadith and Fiqh could issue fatwa on sensitive issues, he added.

“We have to wage jihad to combat the terrorists groups like Daesh as Daesh sends over 30,000 messages daily on twitter,” he said.

He said that the modern tools of communications should be used to counter the narrative of terrorist organisations. Islamic teachings should be spread to save the young generation from extremism and terrorism, he added.

Lauding the efforts of Pakistani ulema, he said that Pakistani ulema and mashaikh were working in challenging the situation being faced by Egypt and Pakistan.

He said that declaring any one as an infidel was very a dangerous approach and the Muslim Ummah should play its role to counter such trends. The negative thinking must be transformed into a positive one with joint efforts, he added.

He also said that punishing any one on their wrongdoings was the purview of the state and judiciary and the individuals must not take law into their hands for punishing the sinners or wrongdoers.

He said that ulema, mashaikh, scholars and intellectuals would overcome multiple challenges with joint efforts. He said that the thinking of terrorists was dangerous and it would hurt the innocents. Ulema, mashaikh and intellectuals should make joint efforts to save people from devastation.

Earlier, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Secretary Dr Ikram-ul-Haq welcomed Dr Shawki Ibrahim in the federal capital.

Dr Aftab Ahmed of International Islaimc University elaborated Paigham-e-Pakistan with details.

Dr Farkhanda that said women could play a vital role in the elimination of terrorism and extremism.

CII member Dr Raghib Naeemi said that Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative had been lauded by Oman, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and various other countries. Paigham-e-Pakistan should be taught in schools, colleges and universities, he added.