Egypt Grand Mufti arrives in Pakistan on five-day visit

ISLAMABAD: The Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Shawki Allam on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan on a five-day visit. He was welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Amin ul Hasnat. According to details, Sheikh Showki will attend the Pakistan conference, National Parade and international religious harmony conference during his visit.

Grand mufti will also meet with President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders. The schedule of his visit has been finalised. As per schedule, he will be the chief guest in Pakistan seminar under the Pakistani Ideology Council.

He will also head the international inter-faith harmony conference. Later he will address a sermon. According to sources, he will especially participate in Pakistan Parade on Pakistan Day, later he will go to Badshahi mosque and visit Mizar-e-Iqbal.