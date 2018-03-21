Death sentence given to minor girl’s murderer: report

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday awarded death sentence and a fine of two million rupees to the rapist and murderer of a seven-year-old girl, according to a local media outlet.

The verdict was announced by Justice Ghulam Siddique after hearing the case in the presence of the girl’s parents, human rights activists, members of civil society and political leaders.

The girl went missing in November 2014 and her body was later found in a garbage can, raped and murdered by Junaid Shahzad, who was a resident of the same area.

The hearing of the case continued for almost two years till the verdict was announced on March 20.