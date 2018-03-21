Curriculum must incorporate info on national objectives, heritage: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the curriculum of the educational institutions must incorporate information about basic social challenges, national objectives, and the national culture, heritage and language so that our youth can remain in touch with their roots while negotiating present-day challenges.

She said this while addressing a conference on ‘Values-Based Education Conference 2018’ organised by a private school at the Prime Minister Secretariat auditorium.

She said that teachers could play a pivotal role in promoting value-based education in the country, adding that it was necessary to invest on their capacity-building in line with the demands of modern times in order to produce positive results.

The minister pointed out that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had introduced educational reforms in the federal capital which were aimed at modernising the syllabus of the education institutions and work on the capacity-building of the teachers.

Marriyum further said that under that programme, pre-school classes had been introduced in the government-run schools in the capital on the pattern of private schools. She said that for the first time, efforts had been made to review the curriculum with a view to make it comprehensive and compatible with demands of the modern times.

She also said that the reform package also included up-gradation of 422 schools, provision of basic amenities, improvement of infrastructure and review of the national curriculum.

Moreover, the minister said that Punjab government had introduced significant reforms in the education system which had narrowed down the gulf between the private and public schools in the province.