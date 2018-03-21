Creators of ‘Ek Do Teen’ to take action against Jacqueline Fernandez’s redux

The creators of Madhuri Dixit’s famous song ‘Ek Do Teen’ will take action against Jacqueline Fernandez’s recreation of the song in upcoming Bollywood movie Baaghi 2.

According to a report by Indian media outlet IndiaNowNews, Jacqueline Fernandez recreated Madhuri Dixit’s cult number Ek Do Teen for Baaghi 2. With Jacqueline’s sultry steps and hot pink, the makers decided to revisit the iconic Mohini act for their action-thriller. To jog your memory, Madhuri Dixit had shot to overnight stardom with her 1988 film Tezaab, courtesy her graceful portrayal of Mohni and Saroj Khan’s steps in the classic dance number. But when the redux was recently released, netizens weren’t exactly impressed with Jacqueline’s version and so isn’t Tezaab maker N. Chandra. In fact, according to a report by thequint.com, the 80s filmmaker was not aware of his film’s song being recreated, until Saroj Khan broke the news to him.

“I met Sarojji at Sridevi’s prayer meeting. It was there that Sarojji marched up to me to tell me about it. Can you imagine how much it had upset her that she needed to vent at such a solemn occasion? Anyway, she came to me and said, ‘Have you seen what they’re doing to our Ek do teen number?’ I had no clue. Sarojji told me that the makers of Baaghi 2 were doing a new version of Ek do teen. She said she will take legal action against it,” N.Chandra told The Quint.

The song was released recently and N. Chandra says, it is ‘crass beyond imagination,’ as quoted by The Quint.

“I can’t believe they’ve done this to Ek do teen. It’s crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit’s number? Give me a break! It’s like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence. This number is like a sex act,” N. Chandra told The Quint.

The filmmaker asserts there should be strict laws against vandalism. “Anyone can do anything to your creation just because there are no laws to protect our property. I remember some years ago R D Burman’s Dum Maro dum had been similarly vandalized,” he told the online news portal. Deepika Padukone had featured in the remake of the song Dum Maaro Dum for a film by the same name.

The filmmaker mentioned that he and Saroj Khan, who choreographed the original Ek Do Teen, shall definitely take action. N. Chandra told The Quint, “Sarojji and I are definitely taking action. Amitji has rightly spoken about archaic copyright laws which allow such liberties to be taken. Can you imagine, Mr Bachchan would have no rights over his father’s writings! What kind of laws allows people to do such things? We must be allowed to exercise some control over what we create.”

However, when Times Now Digital reporter Anindita Banerjee contacted Saroj Khan, she refused to speak on the issue and replied saying ‘no comments.’

Ek Do Teen redux has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. It is worthy of mentioning that he had assisted Saroj Khan on the original. “It’s an entirely new interpretation of the iconic song, not meant to challenge the original. Instead, ours is a homage. We made sure that Jackie’s costume was a close replica of Madhuri’s from the original Ek Do Teen, and we have even incorporated her signature step. But the rest of the steps are Ganesh’s,’ Ahmed Khan, director of Baaghi 2, was quoted by The Asian Age.

It was also reported that Jacqueline Fernandez sought the blessings of Madhuri Dixit Nene while choreographer and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan paid a visit to Saroj Khan before they set out on recreating the song. “I paid Saroj ji a visit. But we did not invite her to choreograph the new version because one, we wanted a new treatment for the song, and she was likely to run out of patience on the sets,” Ahmed Khan said, quotes The Asian Age.

Baaghi 2 marks rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s first film together. The movie hits the screens on March 30.