CM Shehbaz for optimal use of water resources

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that water was a precious blessing of Allah and human life was impossible without it.

“Water is the most important part of life, which is also essential for animals and plants. Pakistan can become a developed country by optimally utilising its water resources,” he said.

In his message on the “World Water Day”, the chief minister further said that the country was blessed with best water resources along with agricultural and mineral bounties. “This water asset can be utilised to further strengthen the agricultural economy, said Shehbaz and added that the purpose to observe the world water day was to raise public awareness about it.

He also said that clean drinking water was imperative for human life and provision of clean drinking water to the people was an important part of governmental priorities.

“The Punjab government is working on different projects for the provision of clean drinking water to the masses. An effective policy has been designed and its implementation has also been ensured,” he said.

“The careful use of water resources is the need of the hour and all of us should put in our efforts to value our water resources that are declining,” concluded Chief Minister Shehbaz.