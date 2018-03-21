Case registered against Hussain Haqqani

KARACHI: Karachi police registered a case of rebellion against the country’s former envoy to the US, Husain Haqqani on Wednesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in Preedy Police Station by Molvi Iqbal Haider Advocate. The case was registered under Section 120-B/121-A/123-A and 120-A of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR states that Hussain Haqqani committed a serious heinous crime in TV interviews against the solidarity, integrity, sovereignty and security of the state of Pakistan.

Hussain Haqqani living in the US was famously involved in “Memogate scandal” is the principal accused in the case.