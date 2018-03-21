Case management and monitoring system launched for KP

PESHAWAR: With the support of the European Union (EU), the UNODC in partnership with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and the prosecution department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) launched a Case Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) at an inauguration ceremony in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony of CMMS was attended by senior officials from KP including home secretary, inspector general of police and prosecution director general. EU ambassador, UNODC country representative along with the NACTA representative also participated in the event.

The chief guest on the occasion was KP Chief Secretary Azam Khan.

The newly launched system has been designed under the framework of Pakistan’s Action to Counter Terrorism Project. It will greatly decrease the dependency of prosecutors on physical case files as it enables digitisation of cases across the province for the first time.

It provides the prosecution department with a secured in-house database on case laws, knowledge-network and peer monitoring combined with an advanced scheduling calendar option for improving their day-to-day work management.

The system was developed by a leading team of IT experts from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in close consultation with the prosecution department to meet their organisational needs and requirements with an overall aim to modernise their case-management and monitoring practices.

A detailed presentation on CMMS was delivered by Prosecution Director-General Adnan Zafar who highlighted upon various features and tools available within the system and said, “This initiative is the need of the hour as the prosecution practices of case management and monitoring are outdated and mostly rely on conventional methods.”

In his brief remarks, Chief Secretary Azam Khan appreciated the support being delivered to KP under Pakistan’s Action to Counter Terrorism Project by UNODC and the European Union.

EU Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain said, “the European Union stands firmly in providing assistance to our Pakistani counterparts in their difficult tasks of countering terrorism and in the implementation of the rule of law in general.”

“Our office facilitated key meetings between provincial stakeholders and the developers of CMMS from and today’s launch is a result of a strong public-private partnership,” said UNODC Country Representative Cesar Guedes.