Al-Azizia, Flagship cases: Court adjourns hearing till March 29

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the Flagship and Al-Azizia references hearing against Nawaz Sharif until March 29 as the primary witness was not in court to record his statement.

Nawaz had earlier reached the accountability court from Murree to attend the hearing along with his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (r) Safdar.

During the hearing, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Noreen Shahzadi, who had recorded her statement at the last hearing.

At Tuesday’s Avenfield properties case hearing, former Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) head Wajid Zia had recorded his statement and had submitted several documents to court including, the Iqama of Nawaz, flow charts of the offshore companies owned by the Sharif family, transaction statements of numerous companies, the trust deeds of Nielsen, Nescol and Coomber Group, the reply of UAE embassy and Robert Redly’s forensic report on Calibri font.

At the last Flagship and Al-Azizia references hearing, a prosecution witness Noreen Shahzadi recorded her statement and submitted the documents related to Sharif family’s bank accounts.

The prosecution witness Shahzadi presented details of bank accounts held by the Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz. Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris raised objection over the documents provided by the witness. Judge Bashir remarked that the bank accounts of Hussain were illegible, directing the witness to submit a better copy of her documents.

Later on, Haris cross-examined the witness. NAB assistant director Waqar Ahmed and private bank employee Sher Khan also appeared before the court as witnesses to record their statements.

On March 8, the court had rejected a plea filed by NAB for inclusion of Panama gate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report as a part of the Avenfield case record. The request was made by Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director and Panama JIT head Wajid Zia after he appeared in court to record his statement against the former prime minister and his family during the day’s hearing.

NAB had initially filed three interim references – pertaining to Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Hill Metal Establishment and offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd and London flats – against the Sharif family in September last year after the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case to disqualify Nawaz as PM. The anti-graft body has also filed supplementary references.