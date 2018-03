ISLAMABAD: The multi-billion Safe City project in Islamabad has started to develop faults in less than two years of its inauguration, reported a local English newspaper.

The media reports have stated that over 500 cameras installed across the capital are currently not working. A total of 1,840 cameras were installed in Islamabad under the project in 2016.

The purpose of the mega project is to put the capital under surveillance and make it free from crime, sectarian and terrorist attacks.