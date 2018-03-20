Stent case: SC orders hospitals to follow committee’s recommendations in 3 months

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, wrapping up the substandard medical stents case, directed the government and private hospitals to follow the committee’s recommendations and submit a report after the implementation of orders in three months.

On February 26, a committee comprising senior doctors informed the Supreme Court (SC) that the cost of implanting heart stents can be reduced to Rs 0.1 million from Rs 0.3 million.

While heading a three-member bench, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar praised the recommendations by the committee and called them quite ‘comprehensive’. “Private and government hospitals must submit the report after 90 days to SC registrar,” the chief justice remarked.

Replying a query about the companies making fake medicine, the committee head Dr Azhar Kiani told the top court such companies will be monitored closely.

About the cost of the monthly prescription for a heart patient, Kiani told the bench that it can cost Rs 500 to Rs 1400. Upon this, the apex court asked the doctor to provide it with a prescription for sugar, blood pressure, and heart disease.

Last year, the chief justice took suo motu notice over reports that some hospitals in Lahore are either recommending stents unnecessarily or charging patients up to Rs 180,000, which actually cost no more than few thousand rupees. It was also reported that in some cases, stents were not even implanted in the patients and they were charged for fake angioplasties.