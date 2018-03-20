SC reserves verdict on petition seeking Sheikh Rasheed’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday reserved the verdict on a petition seeking disqualification of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed.

The petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shakeel Awan, whom Rasheed defeated in 2013 general elections, claimed that NA-155 lawmaker did not declare his assets accurately and own the mistake as well.

Awan’s lawyer argued in front of the three-member bench that under Representation of People’s Act, it is essential for every candidate to declare one’s assets correctly before contesting the elections.

“Most recent court case regarding filing wrong details of assets is the 2017 Panama Papers case,” Awan’s counsel argued.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rasheed’s legal counsel contended that his client did not hide anything and accepted his mistake in valuing his assets.

During the hearing, Justice Qazi Esa observed that according to petitioner, whatever the mistake, the lawmaker should be disqualified.

The head of the bench, Justice Azmat Saeed, observed that question is whether a politician stands disqualified if it is proved that he or she committed a mistake while filing the details of his assets or nomination papers.

The bench further remarked that Panama Papers case was about London flats but the premier was disqualified over Iqama. “Where in Panama judgement it was declared that whatever the mistake, the candidate should be disqualified,” Justice Esa asked.

He further observed that it has become difficult to contest elections in Pakistan or to file nomination papers.

The reserved judgement will be announced at a later date.