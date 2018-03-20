Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Simmba’

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh’s Simmba has finally found its leading lady!

Karan Johar on Tuesday morning announced on his social media that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has joined the cast of the film.

Karan’s tweet read, “Sara Ali Khan in Simmba with Ranveer Singh. Directed by ROHIT SHETTY! Releasing on the 28th of December 2018! This winter gets hotter!!”

Sara Ali Khan in #Simmba with @RanveerOfficial directed by ROHIT SHETTY! Releasing on the 28th of December 2018 ! This winter gets hotter!!!! pic.twitter.com/bjZGjehZl0 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 20, 2018

The film will be directed by Rohit Shetty of Golmaal and Chennai Express fame.

It is likely that the duo of Ranveer and Shetty will set our scenes on fires with their energy and full-of-life personas.

The film is slated to be released on 28th December 2018.