Rebel rocket fire kills 29 in Damascus suburb: Syrian state TV

Rebel rocket fire on a market in a Damascus suburb killed 29 people on Tuesday, Syrian state television said.

The rocket fire by “terrorist groups” also wounded 23 people in the Jaramana area east of Damascus, state television cited a police official as saying, using an expression usually used for rebels.

Initially, it reported that 20 people had been killed in the attack.

Since February 18, regime forces have waged a blistering offensive against rebels in the last opposition bastion outside Damascus.

The air and ground assault has seized at least 80 percent of Eastern Ghouta and killed more than 1,450 civilians, says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

Around 50 civilians have also been killed by rebel shelling on the capital, the Britain-based monitor has said.