Rangers conduct targeted operations in Karachi, 20 arrested

KARACHI: Twenty criminals, including four Lyari gang war member have been arrested during targeted operations in various parts of the city, Sindh Rangers said on Tuesday.

Safeer Ahmed, a Lyari gang war member was arrested during a raid in Baldia Town, said a Rangers’ spokesman.

An MQM( Muttahida Qaumi Movement)- Haqiqi worker was also arrested from Awami Colony.

In addition, 18 criminals from Gulshan-e-Maymar, Korangi, Ittehad Town Madina Colony, Saudabad, Clifton, F B Area and Tipu Sultan Road were arrested during search operations by the paramilitary forces. Weapons, drugs, cell phones and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The arrested individuals are believed to be involved in extortion, drug dealing, land grabbing and target killings.