PU organises workshop on research proposal development

LAHORE: Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) is organising a six-day international workshop on research proposal development for young faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars at the ISCS auditorium.

Trainers from Germany, the United States and Pakistan are the resource persons of the workshop.

Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Dr Khalil Ahmed, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars from various departments attended the workshop on its opening day.

On the first day, Dr Mustafa Aksakal from Germany’s Bielefeld University delivered his keynote lecture on comparative analysis and use of quantitative and qualitative research methods.

Dr Aksakal apprised the participants of various technicalities while using qualitative and quantitative research methods for comparative analysis and briefed the audience on engaging in comparisons, particular gain, theoretical approaches, what do researchers compare, methodological implications of comparative analysis, use of comparative analysis in research and applying comparative analysis in research.

The faculty members and scholars said that it was a good opportunity provided by the institute to learn modern research techniques and improve their research proposal at different levels. Later, a question-answer session was held in which the audience participated enthusiastically.