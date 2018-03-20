PSL playoffs: Lahore gives warm welcome to foreign players

LAHORE: Lahore is all ready to host Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s two playoffs, starting from Tuesday at Gaddafi Stadium.

The initial matches of the league were held in Dubai and Sharjah as the tournament has now moved to Lahore before final in Karachi.

The foreign players for Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings along with coaching staff started to reach the city of gardens.

Two matches on March 20 and 21 will be held in Lahore.

Zalmi’s foreign players including captain Darren Sammy, Liam Dawson, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, and Chris Jordan arrived early Tuesday morning along with Karachi Kings’ Ravi Bopara, Tymal Mills, David Wiese, Lendl Simmons, Colling Ingram and Joe Denly.

The players travelled to Pakistan in different foreign airlines and arrived in Lahore at different times during the Monday night, from where they were taken to their hotel amid tight security protocol.

The hotel staff gave them a warm welcome.

Talking to media, Gladiators’ Rilee Russouw said: “I am very excited and hoping that my team will get a lot of support.”

Chris Greem from Gladiators also expressed excitement to be in Pakistan for the first time.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi players, Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal have taken off from Sir Lanka and will be reaching Pakistan soon. Mahmudullah is representing Gladiators while Iqbal is part of Zalmi team.

Further, Sri Lankan Thisara Perera, Australian Chris Green, Yorkshire’s Tom Kohler, West Indian Johnson Charles and South African Rossouw will be part of Gladiator team.

In the first playoff, Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators with the winner to play against Karachi Kings in the second eliminator for a place in the final.

The final will be played in Karachi. The metropolitan city is hosting its first cricket match after a gap of nine years. The city of lights hosted its last international match in February 2009 when Pakistan played against Sri Lanka.