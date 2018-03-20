President, PM congratulate Russian president on electoral victory

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi conveyed their heartiest felicitations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election in the presidential election held on March 18, 2018.

A Foreign Office statement said, “Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, friendly and cooperative relations. Our relations are characterized by mutual trust and convergence of views on important international and regional issues.”

“The leadership of Pakistan looks forward to working closely with the leadership of the Russian Federation to further strengthen cooperation in all fields of mutual interest,” the statement added.