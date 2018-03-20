ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that removing the picture of Benazir Bhutto from the logo of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is condemnable.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Nayyar Bukhari warned that the followers of late General Ziaul Haq should not cross the limit and refrain from such anti-PPP actions. He added that Benazir Bhutto was, and still is, a symbol of constitutionalism and parliamentary democracy.

The PPP leader further said, “Benazir was martyred fighting against terrorism and extremism. BISP was passed through an act of Parliament and the board had passed the logo of BISP with the picture of the great leader.”

Nayyar said that removing her picture showed that the anti-Bhutto elements were still trying to allure the extremists. The days of the PML-N government are numbered and soon they will be rejected by the people of Pakistan, he concluded.