KOHAT: Astarzai Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Abbas Ali was killed in an alleged encounter with bandits near Kohat on Tuesday.

According to police, during the encounter with the alleged kidnappers, which took place near the Bilitang area of the district, one of the kidnappers was also killed.

Following the incident, a large contingent of law enforcement personnel surrounded the area. District Police Officer Abbas Majeed has also reached the area.