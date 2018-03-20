‘Plot bait’ for new members by PTI ticket aspirant: report

FAISALABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, an aspirant for provincial assembly party ticket, is luring the new members to join the party and become part of a draw for 50 residential plots to be given to the new entrants, reported a local English newspaper.

The banners which were displayed on both sides of main Sargodha roads for a couple of days invited people to become part of “lucky draw” for two-and-half marla plots.

The banners, however, displayed by Mian Oze, do not mention where the promised plots are situated.