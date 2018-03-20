P&G announces to continue collaboration with METRO C&C and HOPE  

KARACHI: Leading up to World Water Day, Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Tuesday announced its continued collaboration with METRO Cash & Carry and Health Oriented Preventive Education (HOPE) to provide clean drinking water to Pakistani communities in need through its Children’s Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) program.

P&G announced its commitment for the fourth year of its disaster-relief effort through this partnership to provide 11 million litres of clean drinking water to various areas across Pakistan during the year, reaching an estimated 50,000 people in need.

P&G also announced its clean water cause programme running at all METRO stores in Pakistan from March 17 till April 20, 2018, enabling consumers to join this cause. During this time for every purchase of an Ariel, Safeguard, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Pampers and Always product at a METRO store, P&G will donate the equivalent of 1 day of clean drinking water to the Children’s Safe Drinking Water Fund.