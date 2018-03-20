PEMRA issued notice by IHC for airing anti-judiciary speeches

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the Information Ministry’s federal secretary and other organisations for letting anti-judiciary speeches by former premier Nawaz Sharif to be aired on national television.

A written response has been sought from the respondents within 10 days.

The petition that was filed against authorities for airing the anti-judiciary speeches by Advocate Shahbaz Ali and heard by IHC Justice Aamer Farooq.

The petition stated that the speeches made by the ousted premier and others of influential stature were undermining functions of government departments and urged the top judiciary to take notice of the matter.

“Speeches against the top judiciary and its departments affect the check-and-balance power of the courts,” said the complaint, urging PEMRA and other organisations to terminate the practice of airing such content.

The case was adjourned until April 17.

In a separate case, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has put together a full bench to address the same matter of Nawaz’s comments against the judiciary.

The bench will be headed by Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and will include Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Atir Mahmood. The full bench was formed in lieu of Advocate Amina Malik’s petition to the LHC, in which it was stated that a number of cases regarding anti-judiciary comments are in progress.

Keeping in view the significance of the matter, a larger bench will have to be formed to address the concern.

The case against the former premier’s anti-judiciary speeches will be heard by the LHC on April 2.