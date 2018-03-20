Pakistan Post won’t be privitised, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Postal Services Ameer Zaman on Monday said the government was not going to privatise Pakistan Post.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday, he said the Pakistan Post has started work on revamping of its offices across the country to improve the efficiency of the services. The minister reiterated his resolve to turn Pakistan Post into a self-sustaining public sector entity.

He said a comprehensive plan has been evolved to improve delivery of services, embrace digital financial technologies and fast financial services.

He said mobile money solution and logistic projects are being launched in the public-private partnership mode.

The minister said the formal process of the public-private partnership for the restructuring of the Pakistan Post is in its final stages and request for proposals have been drafted and approved by the respective procurement committees.