Norwegian delegation discusses human rights, women issues with Sandhu

LAHORE: A delegation led by Norway’s Honorary Consul Naveen Fareed called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu on Tuesday at his camp office and discussed matters of human rights, women issues, promotion of peace and tolerance.

The delegation included Siv Kaspersen and Javed William. The provincial minister informed the delegation about the measures taken by the Punjab government for the protection of human rights and welfare of minorities.

Recently, the Punjab Assembly had approved a historic bill about the Sikh marriages, he said, adding that the provincial assembly had also approved the Hindu Marriage Act before any assembly in the country. Recently, the Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department organised Holi festival to promote coexistence.

The Norwegian delegation appreciated the measures taken by the Punjab government for the protection of human rights and welfare of the minorities and assured that full cooperation would be continued with the government to promote peace and tolerance in the province.