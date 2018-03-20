Newly appointed PAF chief meets civil and military leadership

ISLAMABAD: After assuming the charge of office, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were discussed. The prime minister congratulated Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed the hope that PAF would greatly benefit from his professional capabilities and leadership. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan thanked the prime minister for reposing confidence in him and assured that he would perform to the best of his abilities for further strengthening the air defence of the country.

PAF chief also made a maiden visit to Ministry of Defence and called on Federal Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan. The minister congratulated the PAF chief on his appointment and wished him success in taking PAF forward as a 21st century guardian of the nation’s air frontiers. The minister and the PAF chief discussed the current strategic environment and security challenges that the country faced. Defence minister offered his full support to the new PAF chief on indigenisation, modernisation, and advanced training operations of PAF. The PAF chief assured the Defence minister that PAF was fully vigilant on all frontiers of the country, and would prevail against all adversaries as Pakistan’s first line of defence.

The PAF chief also called on Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The JCSC chairman felicitated Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on assuming the command of PAF. He expressed full confidence in the leadership qualities of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and hoped that PAF would fully achieve its mission under his able command. General Zubair Mahmood Hayat commended the professionalism and commitment of PAF in the air defence and lauded their performance in the war against terrorism.

The PAF chief also met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ). A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the PAF chief who then laid floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument. The COAS congratulated the PAF on his appointment and expressed his best wishes for enhancing the existing coordination amongst the sister services. The PAF chief reiterated his resolve to maintain synergy and to work together in making Pakistan’s defence invincible.