Nawaz reaches accountability court for Avenfield reference hearing

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday will resume hearing of the Avenfield properties case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif his family.

Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir will preside over the hearing. Nawaz Sharif has reached the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family.

Former Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) head Wajid Zia will resume recording his statement today and present documents related to the case from the JIT report.

At the last hearing on March 16, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervez and Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris questioned the legality of the evidence being presented by Zia and objected that they are copies of photocopies and unverified documents.

At an earlier hearing, Wajid Zia, head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing corruption allegations against members of the Sharif family, presented former Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani’s letter defending the Sharif family as evidence in court, as the hearing of the Avenfield reference resumed on Thursday.

The defence counsel did not raise any objections to the admissibility of the Qatari letter as evidence.

The letter, written by Thani, owes up to Nawaz’s previous allegations and claims that such letters exist. In July 2017, the JIT declared the Sharif family’s prime and final defence – the letters from Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani – as “totally a myth rather than a reality”, adding that the ruling family had never invested 12 million dirhams in the Qatari royal family’s business.

THE REFERENCES:

The NAB has in total filed three references against the Sharif family and another against the former finance minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court, in light of the SC’s orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London properties, and over dozen offshore companies owned by the family.

Maryam and Safdar are only nominated in the London properties reference. At an earlier hearing, the court also approved Maryam and Safdar’s bail in the Avenfield properties case and ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.

Meanwhile, in another major blow to the political career of Nawaz Sharif, the SC had ruled that a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan cannot head a party, making Nawaz ineligible to lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).