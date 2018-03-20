Mobile services to be maintained during PSL final in Karachi, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Mobile services will not be suspended during the PSL (Pakistan Super League) final scheduled to be held in Karachi on March 25, said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday.

The chief minister explained that strict security planning was prepared by the Sindh government to ensure safety of the players.

“People of Karachi will enjoy the PSL wholeheartedly,” Murad said.

He said that suspension in mobile network services will cause inconvenience for Karachi’s residents.

“We don’t want to cause any inconveniences to the civilians,” he added.

In addition, Murad Ali Shah said that services in Lahore had been suspended for the two matches.

A suspension in mobile network services was previously planned for the PSL final in Karachi.