KARACHI: A man sustained severe injuries after he was hit by a train on Drigh Road Railway track of the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

65-year-old man named Muhammad Aslam, son of Samandar Khan was crossing a railway track in Drigh Road when he was hit by a passenger train and severely injured, according to rescue sources.

His condition is believed to be serious after he was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for treatment.